Explore Maine’s Multi-Use Trails for Winter Recreation!

RE-PURPOSED RAILROAD BEDS FOR RECREATION

Maine has 10 different multi-use rail trails available for four seasons of outdoor recreation. Multi-use rail trails are build on old railroad beds, making them ideal for recreation trails. Maine’s 10 multi-use converted rail trails offer a combined 310 miles of get-up-and-go outdoor adventure!

In the winter months, outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy cross-country skiing, dog sledding, hiking, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, walking and wildlife watching on the trails. Multi-use trails are open year round. In the warmer months come back and enjoy ATVing, horseback riding, and off-road biking.

CHECK OUT A MULTI-USE TRAIL NEAR YOU:

Each trail permits different outdoor activities. All of the trails listed allow ATV riding, cross-country skiing, dog sledding, hiking, horseback riding, off-road biking, snowmobiling and snowshoeing. Some of the trails permit additional activities. Visit the State of Maine website for up-to-date trail conditions and seasonal/temporary closings.