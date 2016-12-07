Explore Maine’s Multi-Use Trails for Winter Recreation!

RE-PURPOSED RAILROAD BEDS FOR RECREATION
Maine has 10 different multi-use rail trails available for four seasons of outdoor recreation. Multi-use rail trails are build on old railroad beds, making them ideal for recreation trails. Maine’s 10 multi-use converted rail trails offer a combined 310 miles of get-up-and-go outdoor adventure!
In the winter months, outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy cross-country skiing, dog sledding, hiking, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, walking and wildlife watching on the trails. Multi-use trails are open year round. In the warmer months come back and enjoy ATVing, horseback riding, and off-road biking.
CHECK OUT A MULTI-USE TRAIL NEAR YOU:
Each trail permits different outdoor activities. All of the trails listed allow ATV riding, cross-country skiing, dog sledding, hiking, horseback riding, off-road biking, snowmobiling and snowshoeing. Some of the trails permit additional activities. Visit the State of Maine website for up-to-date trail conditions and seasonal/temporary closings.
- Aroostook Valley Trail- 28 miles connecting Presque Isle, Caribou, Washburn, Woodland and New Sweden.
- Bangor & Aroostook Trail- 61 miles connecting Mapleton, Washburn, Stockholm, Caribou, Van Buren.
- Down East Sunrise Trail- 85 miles connecting Ellsworth, Ayers Junction, Washington Junction, Cherryfield and Machias.
- Four Seasons Adventure Trail- 29 miles connecting Newport, Corinna, Dexter, Sangerville, and Dover-Foxcroft.
- Kennebec Valley Trail- 8 miles connecting Embden, Solon and Bingham.
- Lagrange to Medford Trail- 16 miles connecting Lagrange, Medford Center and Lake View Plantation.
- Sherman to Patten Trail- 6 miles connecting Sherman and Patten.
- Southern Bangor & Aroostook Trail- 37 miles connecting Houlton, Monticello, Bridgewater, Mars Hill and Presque Isle.
- St. John Valley Heritage Trail- 16.5 miles connecting Fort Kent, St. John and St. Francis.
- Whistle Stop Trail- 14 miles connecting Jay and Farmington.