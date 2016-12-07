Explore Maine’s Multi-Use Trails for Winter Recreation!

Photo credit: Sunrise Trail Coalition.

RE-PURPOSED RAILROAD BEDS FOR RECREATION

Maine has 10 different multi-use rail trails available for four seasons of outdoor recreation.  Multi-use rail trails are build on old railroad beds, making them ideal for recreation trails.  Maine’s 10 multi-use converted rail trails offer a combined 310 miles of get-up-and-go outdoor adventure!

In the winter months, outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy cross-country skiing, dog sledding, hiking, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, walking and wildlife watching on the trails.  Multi-use trails are open year round.  In the warmer months come back and enjoy ATVing, horseback riding, and off-road biking.

Skiing below Schoodic Mountain.  Photo credit: Sunrise Trail Coalition.

CHECK OUT A MULTI-USE TRAIL NEAR YOU:

Each trail permits different outdoor activities.  All of the trails listed allow ATV riding, cross-country skiing, dog sledding, hiking, horseback riding, off-road biking, snowmobiling and snowshoeing.  Some of the trails permit additional activities.  Visit the State of Maine website for up-to-date trail conditions and seasonal/temporary closings.

  1. Aroostook Valley Trail- 28 miles connecting Presque Isle, Caribou, Washburn, Woodland and New Sweden.
  2. Bangor & Aroostook Trail- 61 miles connecting Mapleton, Washburn, Stockholm, Caribou, Van Buren.
  3. Down East Sunrise Trail- 85 miles connecting Ellsworth, Ayers Junction, Washington Junction, Cherryfield and Machias.
  4. Four Seasons Adventure Trail- 29 miles connecting Newport, Corinna, Dexter, Sangerville, and Dover-Foxcroft.
  5. Kennebec Valley Trail- 8 miles connecting Embden, Solon and Bingham.
  6. Lagrange to Medford Trail- 16 miles connecting Lagrange, Medford Center and Lake View Plantation.
  7. Sherman to Patten Trail- 6 miles connecting Sherman and Patten.
  8. Southern Bangor & Aroostook Trail- 37 miles connecting Houlton, Monticello, Bridgewater, Mars Hill and Presque Isle.
  9. St. John Valley Heritage Trail- 16.5 miles connecting Fort Kent, St. John and St. Francis.
  10. Whistle Stop Trail- 14 miles connecting Jay and Farmington.
Angela Quintal-Snowman

About Angela Quintal-Snowman

Angela Quintal-Snowman is an Untamed Mainer from Deer Isle. A Maine native, she grew up in an outdoors family with her dad teaching her how to identify animal tracks and fish, and her mom teaching her campfire cooking and foraging skills.