Go Snowtubing in Maine!

This isn’t your grandparent’s tubing adventure
Maine has tons of great winter adventures, including snow tubing! And unlike what your grandparent’s might say, these days tow lines or “magic carpets” help you quickly get to the top for more tubing fun! Track and hill openings greatly depend on current conditions and previous weather, so be sure to call in advance to make sure the tubing hill is open before heading out! Here are all of the snow tubing parks we know of in Maine:
MAINE SNOW TUBING PARKS
Go Tubing Inc.
60 Alder Park Road, South China, 207-445-4450
Lanes: 4 Tow line: yes Groups welcome: yes
Lodge/warming hut: yes Snowmaking: yes Parties/events: yes
Height Restriction: no Session Length: 2.5hrs Cost: $18
Snack Bar: yes
Hours: Thurs & Fri 3pm, 6pm; Sat 9am, 12pm, 3pm, 6pm; Sun 9am, 12pm, 3pm
Additional information: skating rink (bring your own skates), food truck
Eaton Mountain, Inc.
89 Lambert Road, Skowhegan, 207-474-2666
Lanes: 3 Tow line: yes Groups welcome: yes
Lodge/warming hut: yes Snowmaking: yes Parties/events: yes
Height Restriction: no Session Length: 2hrs 45mins Cost: $14 Snack Bar: yes
Hours: Sat & Sun 12:15-3, 3:15-6pm, 6:15-9pm and special vacation hours.
Additional information: 500′ chutes, tube trains allowed, night tubing, snowmobile trail access
Seacoast Adventure
930 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 207-892-5952
Lanes: 12 Tow line: yes Groups welcome: yes
Lodge/warming hut: yes Snowmaking: ?? Parties/events: yes
Height Restriction: yes Session Length: 2hrs Cost: $18
Snack Bar: yes
Open: Varies, generally Friday- Sunday and all holiday weeks, 9:30am -9pm. Check online calendar for exact days and times.
Additional information: 700′ lanes
Sunday River
15 South Ridge Road, Newry, 207-824-3000
Lanes: Tow line: yes Groups welcome: yes
Lodge/warming hut: yes Snowmaking: yes Parties/events: yes
Height Restriction: yes Session Length: 1hr Cost: $10 Snack Bar: yes
Open: Varies, generally Friday & Saturday from 4pm-9pm and holiday weeks. Call for exact days and times.
Additional information: Night tubing
Black Mountain
39 Glover Road, Rumford, 207-364-8977
Lanes: 3 Tow line: yes Groups welcome: yes
Lodge/warming hut: yes Snowmaking: no Parties/events: yes
Height Restriction: no Session Length: no limit! Cost: $15 Snack Bar: yes
Open: Friday 5pm-9pm, Saturday 12pm-9pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm and holiday weeks. Visit website for exact days and times.
Additional information: Night tubing
Hermon Mountain
Newburgh Road, Hermon, 207-848-5192
Lanes: 3 Tow line: yes Groups welcome: yes
Lodge/warming hut: yes Snowmaking: yes Parties/events: yes
Height Restriction: yes Session Length: 3hrs Cost: $12 Snack Bar: yes
Open: Varies, generally Friday 3-6, 6-9, Saturday 9am-12, 12-3, 3-6, 6-9p, Sunday 9am-12 & 12-3 and holiday weeks. Call for exact days and times.
Additional information: Night tubing, 600+’ lanes
Visit Untamed Mainer for your next Maine outdoor adventure & Stay Untamed!