Go Snowtubing in Maine!

This isn’t your grandparent’s tubing adventure

Maine has tons of great winter adventures, including snow tubing! And unlike what your grandparent’s might say, these days tow lines or “magic carpets” help you quickly get to the top for more tubing fun! Track and hill openings greatly depend on current conditions and previous weather, so be sure to call in advance to make sure the tubing hill is open before heading out! Here are all of the snow tubing parks we know of in Maine:

MAINE SNOW TUBING PARKS

Go Tubing Inc.

60 Alder Park Road, South China, 207-445-4450

Lanes: 4 Tow line: yes Groups welcome: yes

Lodge/warming hut: yes Snowmaking: yes Parties/events: yes

Height Restriction: no Session Length: 2.5hrs Cost: $18

Snack Bar: yes

Hours: Thurs & Fri 3pm, 6pm; Sat 9am, 12pm, 3pm, 6pm; Sun 9am, 12pm, 3pm

Additional information: skating rink (bring your own skates), food truck

Eaton Mountain, Inc.

89 Lambert Road, Skowhegan, 207-474-2666

Lanes: 3 Tow line: yes Groups welcome: yes

Lodge/warming hut: yes Snowmaking: yes Parties/events: yes

Height Restriction: no Session Length: 2hrs 45mins Cost: $14 Snack Bar: yes

Hours: Sat & Sun 12:15-3, 3:15-6pm, 6:15-9pm and special vacation hours.

Additional information: 500′ chutes, tube trains allowed, night tubing, snowmobile trail access

Seacoast Adventure

930 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 207-892-5952

Lanes: 12 Tow line: yes Groups welcome: yes

Lodge/warming hut: yes Snowmaking: ?? Parties/events: yes

Height Restriction: yes Session Length: 2hrs Cost: $18

Snack Bar: yes

Open: Varies, generally Friday- Sunday and all holiday weeks, 9:30am -9pm. Check online calendar for exact days and times.

Additional information: 700′ lanes

Sunday River

15 South Ridge Road, Newry, 207-824-3000

Lanes: Tow line: yes Groups welcome: yes

Lodge/warming hut: yes Snowmaking: yes Parties/events: yes

Height Restriction: yes Session Length: 1hr Cost: $10 Snack Bar: yes

Open: Varies, generally Friday & Saturday from 4pm-9pm and holiday weeks. Call for exact days and times.

Additional information: Night tubing

Black Mountain

39 Glover Road, Rumford, 207-364-8977

Lanes: 3 Tow line: yes Groups welcome: yes

Lodge/warming hut: yes Snowmaking: no Parties/events: yes

Height Restriction: no Session Length: no limit! Cost: $15 Snack Bar: yes

Open: Friday 5pm-9pm, Saturday 12pm-9pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm and holiday weeks. Visit website for exact days and times.

Additional information: Night tubing

Hermon Mountain

Newburgh Road, Hermon, 207-848-5192

Lanes: 3 Tow line: yes Groups welcome: yes

Lodge/warming hut: yes Snowmaking: yes Parties/events: yes

Height Restriction: yes Session Length: 3hrs Cost: $12 Snack Bar: yes

Open: Varies, generally Friday 3-6, 6-9, Saturday 9am-12, 12-3, 3-6, 6-9p, Sunday 9am-12 & 12-3 and holiday weeks. Call for exact days and times.

Additional information: Night tubing, 600+’ lanes

