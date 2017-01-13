Go Snowtubing in Maine!

This isn’t your grandparent’s tubing adventure

Maine has tons of great winter adventures, including snow tubing!  And unlike what your grandparent’s might say, these days tow lines or “magic carpets” help you quickly get to the top for more tubing fun!  Track and hill openings greatly depend on current conditions and previous weather, so be sure to call in advance to make sure the tubing hill is open before heading out!  Here are all of the snow tubing parks we know of in Maine:

MAINE SNOW TUBING PARKS

Go Tubing Inc.
60 Alder Park Road, South China, 207-445-4450

Lanes:  4       Tow line:  yes       Groups welcome:  yes
Lodge/warming hut:  yes       Snowmaking:  yes       Parties/events:  yes
Height Restriction:  no       Session Length:  2.5hrs       Cost:  $18
Snack Bar:  yes
Hours:  Thurs & Fri 3pm, 6pm; Sat 9am, 12pm, 3pm, 6pm; Sun 9am, 12pm, 3pm
Additional information:  skating rink (bring your own skates), food truck

eaton_ski9825Eaton Mountain, Inc.
89 Lambert Road, Skowhegan, 207-474-2666

Lanes:  3       Tow line:  yes       Groups welcome:  yes
Lodge/warming hut:  yes       Snowmaking: yes       Parties/events:  yes
Height Restriction:  no       Session Length:  2hrs 45mins       Cost:  $14     Snack Bar:  yes
Hours:  Sat & Sun 12:15-3, 3:15-6pm, 6:15-9pm and special vacation hours.
Additional information:  500′ chutes, tube trains allowed, night tubing, snowmobile trail access

seacoast

Seacoast Adventure
930 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 207-892-5952

Lanes:  12       Tow line:  yes       Groups welcome:  yes
Lodge/warming hut:  yes       Snowmaking:  ??       Parties/events:  yes
Height Restriction:  yes       Session Length:  2hrs       Cost:  $18
Snack Bar:  yes
Open:  Varies, generally Friday- Sunday and all holiday weeks, 9:30am -9pm.  Check online calendar for exact days and times.
Additional information:  700′ lanes

SundayRiverLogo_Red_Vert1

Sunday River
15 South Ridge Road, Newry, 207-824-3000

Lanes:         Tow line:  yes       Groups welcome:  yes
Lodge/warming hut:  yes       Snowmaking:  yes       Parties/events:  yes
Height Restriction:  yes       Session Length:  1hr       Cost:  $10             Snack Bar:  yes
Open:  Varies, generally Friday & Saturday from 4pm-9pm and holiday weeks.  Call for exact days and times.
Additional information:  Night tubing

Black-Mtn-2012

Black Mountain
39 Glover Road, Rumford, 207-364-8977

Lanes:   3      Tow line:  yes       Groups welcome:  yes
Lodge/warming hut:  yes       Snowmaking:  no       Parties/events:  yes
Height Restriction:  no       Session Length:  no limit!       Cost:  $15           Snack Bar:  yes
Open:  Friday 5pm-9pm, Saturday 12pm-9pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm and holiday weeks.  Visit website for exact days and times.
Additional information:  Night tubing

hermonmountainHermon Mountain
Newburgh Road, Hermon, 207-848-5192

Lanes: 3        Tow line:  yes       Groups welcome:  yes
Lodge/warming hut:  yes       Snowmaking:  yes       Parties/events:  yes
Height Restriction:  yes       Session Length:  3hrs       Cost:  $12            Snack Bar:  yes
Open:  Varies, generally Friday 3-6, 6-9, Saturday 9am-12, 12-3, 3-6, 6-9p, Sunday 9am-12 & 12-3 and holiday weeks.  Call for exact days and times.
Additional information:  Night tubing, 600+’ lanes

