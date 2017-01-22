Skate Maine’s Ice Rinks and Ponds

Everyone knows someone who has a pair of ice skates they haven’t used in years and would be happy to let you borrow. Hit them up and then hit the ice for some good, old fashioned ice skating fun! Don’t want to drive very far? You probably won’t have to! Here is a list of outdoor ice skating rinks & ponds across the state- there’s sure to be one in your area!
- Bethel Inn Nordic Ski Center, 21 Broad St, Bethel, 207-824-6276, Ski and snowshoe 35km, ski school, rentals, concessions, ice skating, back country trails.
- Breakwater School, Capisic Street, Portland
- Brunswick Parks and Recreation Ice Rink, On the mall, Brunswick, Conditions permitting, 9am – 10pm daily
- Chestnut Field, Chestnut Street, Auburn
- Deering Oaks Park Pond, State Street and Park Avenue, Portland
- Dummer Street Pond, Corner of Beacon and Dummer Streets, Bath, Lighted until 9pm
- East Bridge Street Ball Park, East Bridge Street, Westbrook
- Freeport Middle School Field, Kendall Lane, Freeport
- Fryeburg Recreation Department Ice Rink, Bradley Street, Fryeburg
- Goddards Pond, Corner of Marshall and High Streets, Bath, Warming hut and refreshment stand, lighted until 9
- Go Tubing, 60 Alder Park Road, South China, 207-445-4450, Rentals, lodge, concessions
- Hippach Field, Route 4, Farmington, Warming hut
- Holy Family Rink, Sabattus Street, Lewiston
- Johnson Field, Sebago Lake Village, Route 35, Standish, Warming hut, restroom facilities
- Johnson Pond at Colby College, 4000 Mayflower Hill, Waterville
- Lee Twombly Pond, 20 Hat Trick Drive, Falmouth, Zamboni maintained pond, warming hut, picnic tables and restrooms
- Lincoln Street Ice Rink, Lincoln Street, Westbrook, Lighted, often used for hockey
- Manchester School, 709 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, Warming hut
- Memorial Armory Rink, 65 Central Avenue, Lewiston
- Mill Creek Park Pond, Ocean Street, South Portland
- Orland H. Blake Skating Pond, Behind Log Cabin on Main Street, Yarmouth, Lighted, warming hut
- Payson Park, Baxter Boulevard, Portland
- Presumpscot Park, Ludlow Street, Portland
- Rangeley Municipal Rink, 15 School Street (behind municipal garage), Rangeley
- Scarborough Skate Rink, Behind Wentworth School on Municipal Drive, Scarborough, Lighted, warming hut and concession area
- Stroudwater Ice Rink, Stroudwater Street, Westbrook, Lighted, warming hut
- Sugarloaf Outdoor Center, 3001 Touring Center Road, Carrabassett Valley, 207-237-6830, NHL sized skating rink, rentals, music and lights
- Sunday River’s White Cap Fun Center, Skiway Road, Newry, Lighted, bring your own skates
- Walton Junior High Ice Rink, Mary Caroll Street, Auburn
- The Waterhouse Center, 51 Main Street, Kennebunk, Covered but open sided, visit webcam to see if it’s crowded.