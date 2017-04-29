Maine’s 2017 Mud Run Season Schedule

It’s that time again!  Round up your friends and family, toss the lawn chairs in the back of the truck, pack the cooler and head out to watch the mud fly!  Here is a list of Maine’s 2017 mud runs listed by date.  Click here to get a list of all mud runs by location.

April

  • 28 – Rocky Mountain Terrain Park, Carthage:  Diehards VI Weekend

May

  • 6 – Palmyra Mud Run:  Cinco De Mud Hole
  • 14 – Mid Coast Mud Runs, Ellsworth
  • 21 – Mid Coast Mud Runs, Ellsworth
  • 26 to 28 – 4×4 Proving Grounds, Lebanon:  The Spring Sling- N.O.R.A. Race Track Series
  • 26 – Rocky Mountain Terrain Park, Carthage

June

  • 3 – Pittston Fair:  Maine 4×4 Festival
  • 3 to 4 – Barnyard All Terrain, Livermore
  • 4 – Mid Coast Mud Runs, Ellsworth
  • 10 – Oxford Mud Run
  • 18 – Mid Coast Mud Runs, Ellsworth
  • 24 to 25 – Melabec Mud Runs, Steuben

July

  • 1 to 2  Barnyard All Terrain, Livermore
  • 2 – Mid Coast Mud Runs, Ellsworth
  • 14 to 16 –  4×4 Proving Grounds, Lebanon:  Mid-Summer Event- A Throttle King Qualifier with Ricky B. Wilson
  • 16 – Mid Coast Mud Runs, Ellsworth:  Kid’s Day
  • 22 – Oxford Mud Run
  • 29 to 30 – Mid Coast Mud Runs, Ellsworth
  • 29 to 30 – Melabec Mud Runs, Steuben

August

  • 4 to 6 – Barnyard All Terrain, Livermore:  Trucks Gone Wild Event
  • 6 – Midcoast Mud Runs, Ellsworth
  • 19 – Oxford Mud Run
  • 20 – Midcoast Mud Runs, Ellsworth
  • 26 – Oxford Mud Run:  Maine Warrior Salute Off Road Event

September

  • 1 to 3 – 4×4 Proving Grounds, Lebanon:  The Maine Event- Trucks Gone Wild
  • 3 – Mid Coast Mud Runs, Ellsworth
  • 17 – Mid Coast Mud Runs, Ellsworth
  • 30 – Oxford Mud Runs

October

  • 7 to 8 – Melabec Mud Runs, Steuben
  • 8 – Mid Coast Mud Runs, Ellsworth
  • 14 to 15 – Barnyard All Terrain, Livermore

Check out Untamed Mainer’s YouTube video of the Oxford Mud Run:

