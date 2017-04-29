Maine’s 2017 Mud Run Season Schedule

It’s that time again! Round up your friends and family, toss the lawn chairs in the back of the truck, pack the cooler and head out to watch the mud fly! Here is a list of Maine’s 2017 mud runs listed by date. Click here to get a list of all mud runs by location.

April

28 – Rocky Mountain Terrain Park, Carthage: Diehards VI Weekend

May

6 – Palmyra Mud Run: Cinco De Mud Hole

14 – Mid Coast Mud Runs, Ellsworth

21 – Mid Coast Mud Runs, Ellsworth

26 to 28 – 4×4 Proving Grounds, Lebanon: The Spring Sling- N.O.R.A. Race Track Series

26 – Rocky Mountain Terrain Park, Carthage

June

3 – Pittston Fair: Maine 4×4 Festival

3 to 4 – Barnyard All Terrain, Livermore

4 – Mid Coast Mud Runs, Ellsworth

10 – Oxford Mud Run

18 – Mid Coast Mud Runs, Ellsworth

24 to 25 – Melabec Mud Runs, Steuben

July

1 to 2 Barnyard All Terrain, Livermore

2 – Mid Coast Mud Runs, Ellsworth

14 to 16 – 4×4 Proving Grounds, Lebanon: Mid-Summer Event- A Throttle King Qualifier with Ricky B. Wilson

16 – Mid Coast Mud Runs, Ellsworth: Kid’s Day

22 – Oxford Mud Run

29 to 30 – Mid Coast Mud Runs, Ellsworth

29 to 30 – Melabec Mud Runs, Steuben

August

4 to 6 – Barnyard All Terrain, Livermore: Trucks Gone Wild Event

6 – Midcoast Mud Runs, Ellsworth

19 – Oxford Mud Run

20 – Midcoast Mud Runs, Ellsworth

26 – Oxford Mud Run: Maine Warrior Salute Off Road Event

September

1 to 3 – 4×4 Proving Grounds, Lebanon: The Maine Event- Trucks Gone Wild

3 – Mid Coast Mud Runs, Ellsworth

17 – Mid Coast Mud Runs, Ellsworth

30 – Oxford Mud Runs

October

7 to 8 – Melabec Mud Runs, Steuben

8 – Mid Coast Mud Runs, Ellsworth

14 to 15 – Barnyard All Terrain, Livermore

Check out Untamed Mainer’s YouTube video of the Oxford Mud Run: